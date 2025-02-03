Projected Packers Myles Garrett Trade Package Lands Star in Green Bay
The latest NFL offseason bomb was just dropped on Monday when superstar defender Myles Garrett announced that he has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.
"While I loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent," Garrett wrote in a note shared by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."
"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
With how dominant Garrett can be, there's no doubt that teams will likely be blowing up Browns general manager Andrew Berry's phone in the coming weeks. After a disappointing 2024 season, the Green Bay Packers would be wise to enter the mix for the six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher's services.
Projected Packers-Browns Offseason Myles Garrett Trade
Even though the Packers' season didn't end as they hoped, they can provide Garrett with a better Super Bowl path than the Browns. The 29-year-old phenom only tasted playoff football twice in Cleveland (with zero wins) since being drafted first overall in 2017, whereas Green Bay has made the postseason four times — including two NFC Championship Games — during that stretch.
Garrett's edge-rushing skills are exactly what the Packers need after finishing with the 17th-ranked pass rush this season, per Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, the ex-2023 Defensive Player of the Year was busy dominating opposing offensive lines yet again, finishing as PFF's No. 2-graded edge defender in terms of pass rushing (92.8) and overall defense (92.3).
Garrett has two years remaining on his current contract and is slated to carry a $19.7 million cap hit in 2024 before that jumps up to $20.3 million in 2026. Those numbers are more than a bargain for the Packers, who currently have the 13th-most available cap space this offseason ($44.5 million), per Spotrac.
So, what might a trade package look like?
The Athletic's Zac Jackson is reporting that two first-round picks could be the "starting point" for any potential Packers-Browns deal. Additionally, an anonymous NFL GM told fellow insider Dianna Russini that Cleveland could be looking for a package that includes a first-rounder on top of a Day 2 selection or two.
For the Packers with their current draft capital, that would mean something like their 2025 first-rounder (No. 26 overall) as well as their 2026 first, since that first-rounder is so late in the draft.
Garrett is a world-class game-changer who just solidified himself as one of the NFL's best defenders two seasons ago. Trading multiple first-round picks (and, potentially, more) to the Browns is well worth it if the former Texas A&M stud helps deliver another Lombardi Trophy to Green Bay.
The Packers currently hold the seventh-best Super Bowl 60 odds (+1900) on FanDuel Sportsbook. Those odds would likely skyrocket if the Pack somehow finds a way to bring Garrett to America's Dairyland.
More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.