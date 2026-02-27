Pro Bowler's Sudden Availability Could Motivate Packers to Ditch Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers have already been rumored to be considering a breakup with center Elgton Jenkins based on an underwhelming season and the cap space it would create. Now, the franchise has even more motivation to make the move with an obvious upgrade hitting the market. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that, "The Commanders are releasing starting center Tyler Biadasz, source said. Another center is available in free agency. The 28-year-old has started 31 games over two seasons."

Biadasz would be a great addition for the Packers and would help solidify the offensive line, giving the franchise yet another reason to turn the page on Jenkins. Looking at the contract situation, Spotrac makes it clear that a cut is in Green Bay's best interest. The move frees up $19.5 million in cap space, compared to only $4.8 million in dead cap. This is a motivating factor even if the franchise didn't have an obvious free agent fit to target.

For Biadasz, it makes sense to turn the page from a frustrating situation in Washington and join a Packers' roster perfectly situated to make a Super Bowl push. Almost all of the needed pieces are in place, and the center could be a stabilizing piece for quarterback Jordan Love and an offensive line that could use the reinforcement. It makes sense and should all but seal the fate of Jenkins, who already appeared to be on his way out in the 2026 offseason.

Biadasz made the Pro Bowl as recently as the 2022 season and has been a solid, consistent starter over the bulk of his career. His release came as a surprise and gives Green Bay a great excuse to cut Jenkins and roll with what appears to be a clear free agency upgrade.

Even if you believe in Jenkins, there is financial motivation to make the move by cutting Jenkins and signing Biadasz, which would give the franchise more offseason flexibility. Jenkins freeing up so much cap space makes the decision ahead clear, even if the Packers aren't able to land the former Washington center. Chasing Biadasz makes a move that was already likely to happen a bit more obvious and exciting.

For Jenkins, the center shouldn't have a hard time finding a new landing spot. It simply will be at a far lower rate, with Spotrac projecting the center's value at $15.2 million in the 2026 offseason. As roster cuts have already begun for other teams, it wouldn't be at all shocking to see the Packers opt to turn the page from Jenkins as soon as this week, as offseason moves continue to get underway.

