Predicting the Result of Every Packers Game After Thanksgiving Win
Week 17 at Minnesota Vikings
This Week 17 clash will be dripping with playoff implications and may very well decide which of these two NFC North rivals secures a higher seed—or avoids the dreaded Wild Card slog altogether.
Minnesota has held a slight edge over the Packers this season, including a head-to-head victory earlier in the year. But in the NFL, December football often brings out a team’s true colors, and Green Bay will have everything to play for in this rematch.
For the Packers, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win keeps their hopes alive for the first Wild Card spot and potentially avoids a Divisonal Round clash with the division-leading Lions. For Minnesota, protecting home turf and solidifying their postseason standing will be paramount.
In their first meeting, Minnesota jumped out to a massive early lead before Green Bay stormed back to make it competitive. The lesson for the Packers is simple: limit the self-inflicted wounds and avoid playing catch-up against a Vikings team that thrives when it controls the tempo.
With a fully healthy Jordan Love at the helm and a defense that’s finding its groove, Green Bay should have just enough to take this pivotal game.
Prediction: Packers Win
Week 18 vs. Chicago Bears
The Packers wrap up the regular season against their oldest—and most lopsided—rival. Matt LaFleur's Packers have consistently owned the Bears, and Week 18 should be no exception. While Chicago may come in looking to spoil Green Bay’s playoff seeding, the Packers have too much at stake to let that happen.
With a four-game winning streak on the line and playoff momentum in their sights, the Packers should approach this game with laser focus. Chicago’s roster will battle hard, but their limitations on both sides of the ball will be exposed by a Green Bay team peaking at the right time.
Prediction: Packers Win (Final Packers Record: 13-4)
