Predicting the Result of Every Packers Game After Thanksgiving Win
Week 15 at Seattle Seahawks
The Packers stay on the road in Week 15 to face the Seattle Seahawks, a team that currently sits atop the NFC West and could very well be a first-round playoff opponent. The stakes couldn’t be higher for two squads trying to prove they belong in the NFC’s upper echelon.
The Seahawks are a tricky team to pin down. Beneficiaries of a weaker division, they can still heat up quickly, with explosive weapons on offense and a defense capable of forcing key turnovers. However, they’ve also been prone to inconsistency, particularly against top-tier teams.
The Packers, meanwhile, will come into this matchup hungry after a likely loss to Detroit. They’ll be laser-focused on getting back on track, and their balanced offense and opportunistic defense give them an edge in a game that could swing either way. Expect Jordan Love and the Packers' pass rush to rise to the occasion.
Prediction: Packers Win
Week 16 vs. New Orleans Saints
After two straight road games, the Packers return to the friendly confines of Lambeau Field for a matchup with the up-and-down New Orleans Saints. While the Saints are clinging to playoff hopes, they’ve been plagued by inconsistency on both sides of the ball and lack the high-end talent to keep up with Green Bay.
The Packers should control the tempo in this game. Look for Josh Jacobs to dominate on the ground while Love spreads the ball around against a vulnerable Saints secondary.
This game serves as a confidence booster for the Packers and an opportunity to fine-tune their game plan ahead of two crucial divisional matchups to close out the season.