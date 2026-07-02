Predicting final stat lines for Packers' 2026 receiver depth chart

The Green Bay Packers made drastic changes to the team's current depth chart at the receiver position. Dontayvion Wicks was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Romeo Doubs departed in free agency, joining the New England Patriots. This hands the franchise a completely new depth chart that is far from proven. It is a ringing endorsement of Jordan Love and shows the franchise believes he can take any capable pieces and put together a consistent offense.

With this in mind, let's look ahead to Green Bay's top-five options at the position and project final 2026 stat lines. It is important to note here that Tucker Kraft is expected to be a featured target, and if Josh Jacobs is still rostered, the back will be a consistently featured weapon, checking any crazy expectations of what each receiver might produce.

1. Christian Watson- 928 Receiving Yards and 7 Touchdowns

Watson is easily going to surpass these numbers if the receiver stays on the field for the 2026 season. This is the hurdle that was baked into Watson's extension and something that has been a discussion point every year of the receiver's career. Watson is yet to complete a season and play every game. It is the only thing holding back what is truly elite chemistry between the pass catcher and star quarterback Jordan Love.

2. Matthew Golden- 1,073 Receiving Yards and 4 Touchdowns

Despite coming off a frustrating 2025 debut, Golden remains a safe bet when it comes to breakout stars. The receiver's performance was held back by the fact he was behind Doubs and Watson, with Kraft starting the year healthy. However, what stands out is the fact Golden's best game and first career touchdown catch both came in the wildcard round. Love's trust in Golden took a leap when it mattered most and that will continue in year two.

3. Jayden Reed- 457 Receiving Yards and 2 Touchdowns

What Reed is capable of producing remains a guessing game and is very dependent on the receiver's health. In 2024, Reed finished with 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Fast forward a year, and injuries and underwhelming performances have made Reed a bit of a mystery, with the safe bet being the pass catcher finishing with 4-500 yards as the second option.

4. Savion Williams - 252 Receiving Yards and 4 Touchdowns

Williams is a great depth piece and capable of producing higher numbers if the Packers deal with any long-term injuries to the position. As things currently stand, there simply aren't the needed snaps for Williams to put up much beyond this. When you factor in the run game and presence of Kraft, Williams is going to have limited touches barring injuries.

5. Skyy Moore - 241 Receiving Yards and 2 Touchdowns

Moore is going to earn all of this production as a home run threat and a change of pace option. The former Kansas City Chief is a depth piece that will get all of his production as the forgotten man who thrives as a surprise deep target.