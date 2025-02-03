Potential Packers Trade Target Appears to Crush Green Bay's Dream
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are looking to upgrade their roster after the disappointing wild-card round loss to the Eagles. While the team has talent and depth across all positions, the Packers could use upgrades in a few key areas.
One of those areas is the pass rushing rotation. Packers fans are hoping that the team will target an elite pass rusher in the offseason to pair with Rashan Gary.
Myles Garrett would presumably be the apple of GM Brian Gutekunst's eye. The Packers finished with the 17th-ranked pass rush in the league last season and an elite defensive end could get them to the top of the league on that front.
While Garrett will be hard to acquire due to the inevitable bidding war, many Packers fans have been eyeing Raiders star Maxx Crosby. The star pass rusher had previously revealed his desire to play for a winning organization, kickstarting endless rumors about the Pro Bowler.
Unfortunately for Packers fans, the odds of Crosby leaving Las Vegas may be dwindling. After the Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their new head coach, the star defender is apparently happy to be a Raider, per his own words on Sirius XM's "Let's Go" podcast.
"We're going to get this thing rolling. So, it's exciting. That's my mentality every year. I want to win every year. That's the competition in me, and I see that in him. I feel like everybody, from the new ownership group, from (owner) Mark (Davis), everybody's on the same mindset when it comes to attacking this new regime."- Maxx Crosby
Crosby is now displaying an increased willingness to stay in Las Vegas going forward. He currently has two years left on his contract but has no guaranteed dollars.
This could very well be a case of Crosby being a true professional and saying the right words. Things move quickly in the NFL. Only a few weeks ago, Garrett was happy to stay with the Browns. However, unless we get additional reporting, the Packers' dreams of landing Crosby seem like a pipe dream.