Wisconsin Badgers 2024 March Madness Schedule, Next Opponent and History
Everything you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team at the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament, including schedule, next opponent and history.
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team has punched its ticket back to the NCAA Tournament following a great 2023-24 season.
Now the Badgers are hoping to make their tourney return count after missing out on last year's Big Dance.
Fans in and out of Wisconsin are hyped to watch their Badgers take the floor. Before tip-off, here's everything you need to know about Bucky.
What Seed is Wisconsin in March Madness 2024?
The Wisconsin men's basketball team has been selected as the No. 5 seed in the South Region for the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They earned a March Madness bid after finishing the season with a 22-13 record and making the Big Ten Conference Tournament finals.
The last time the Badgers made the NCAA tourney during the 2021-22 campaign. As the 3-seed in the Midwest Region, Wisconsin took down No. 14 Colgate to open play but fell to No. 11 Iowa State in the second round.
Who is Wisconsin Playing in the NCAA Tournament Next?
The 5-seed Wisconsin Badgers will face 12-seed James Madison in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. This South Region clash is set to take place on Friday, March 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, will host this matchup, which is being aired nationally on CBS.
JMU finished the regular season with a 31-3 record, ranking second in the Sun Belt Conference. James Madison then went on to win the conference title to earn an automatic March Madness bid.
The Dukes are paced by leading scorer/assist man Terrence Edwards Jr. (17.4 PPG/3.5 APG) and top rebounder T.J. Bickerstaff (8.5 RPG).
If Wisconsin beats James Madison, the Badgers would then face the winner of the South Region's 4 (Duke) vs. 13 (Vermont) matchup in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Wisconsin Badgers Men's March Madness Schedule 2024
Round
Date/Time
Opponent
First Round
March 22, 9:40 p.m. ET
No. 12 James Madison
Second Round
March 23/24
TBD
Sweet 16
March 28-29
TBD
Elite
March 30/31
TBD
Final Four
April 6
TBD
Championship
April 8
TBD
Wisconsin Badgers Men's March Madness History
The Wisconsin men's college basketball program has made it to the NCAA Tournament 27 times in the school's history, including the 2023-24 campaign. The Badgers own an all-time record of 40-25 in March Madness, including four Final Four appearances and a tournament win in 1941.
Wisconsin's first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance was in 1941. That same year, the Badgers went on to win the entire tourney, downing Washington State 39-34 in the final.
Wisconsin recorded the sixth-longest March Madness streak in history after making the NCAA Tournament 19 straight times from 1999-2017.
With Greg Gard as full-time head coach, the Badgers have made it to the Big Dance in five of his seven seasons at the helm. Their best finish so far under Gard was advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2017.
Year
Finish
1941
Won Title
1947
Regional 3rd Place Game
1994
Second Round
1997
First Round
1999
First Round
2000
Final Four
2001
First Round
2002
Second Round
2003
Sweet 16
2004
Second Round
2005
Elite Eight
2006
First Round
2007
Second Round
2008
Sweet 16
2009
Second Round
2010
Second Round
2011
Sweet 16
2012
Sweet 16
2013
Second Round
2014
Final Four
2015
Title Runner-Up
2016
Sweet 16
2017
Sweet 16
2019
First Round
2021
Second Round
2022
Second Round
2024
TBD
