Vikings Quarterback Situation Gets Even Uglier With Devastating J.J. McCarthy Injury News
By Jovan Alford
The NFC North received a major shakeup on Tuesday, which will have a domino effect on the Green Bay Packers and the other teams in the division.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to undergo knee surgery, which will determine how long he’ll be sidelined. The rookie quarterback reportedly complained about knee soreness over the weekend and had an MRI on Monday night.
If you are the Vikings, this isn’t the news you want to hear given that you drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick and he’s coming off a solid preseason debut over the weekend.
Minnesota will be holding its breath to see if the rookie quarterback will have to trim or repair his meniscus, which will determine how long he’s out. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, if McCarthy only gets a trim, he would be out for a few weeks. But if he has to get a repair, that could sideline him for months.
For the Packers and the two other teams in the division, they can likely start game planning for Sam Darnold to be the Vikings’ starting quarterback. Darnold played in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 4-of-8 passes for 59 yards.
Darnold was viewed as the starter in Minnesota for most of the offseason and training camp despite the team taking McCarthy with a top-10 pick. That said, whomever the Vikings have at QB, it won't change their odds to win the division.
Minnesota is still a longshot at +1000 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Green Bay has the second-best odds (+225) to dethrone Detroit.
The Packers are scheduled to play the Vikings in Week 4 at Lambeau Field towards the end of September.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change