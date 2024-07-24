Vikings' J.J. McCarthy Saga Takes Most Embarrassing Turn Yet

Rookie year starts by QBs drafted in top 10 since 2010:



17, 16, 16, 16, 16, 16, 16, 16, 16, 15, 15, 15, 14, 13, 13, 13, 13, 13, 12, 12, 12, 11, 10

...

9 (Tua), 7 (Goff), 4 (Richardson), 2 (Lance), 1 (Mahomes), 0 (Locker)



"Learn on the bench" thing usually doesn't last very long