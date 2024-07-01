Underrated Defender Named Packers' Breakout Player of 2024
Former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley is about to begin his first season as the defensive coordinator of the Packers and Devonte Wyatt could benefit in a big way.
USA Today pegged Wyatt as the Packers’ potential breakout player for the upcoming season and it’s not hard to see why.
Devonte Wyatt Could Break Out in Year 3
Wyatt hasn’t been a bad player by any means, but he hasn’t quite lived up to the billing of a first-round pick just yet either.
That could change this season.
Coming off a season in which he recorded 5.5 sacks and 36 total tackles, Wyatt could be in line to make the biggest improvement thanks to Hafley’s 4-3 scheme.
Fellow defensive linemen Rashan Gary (9 sacks), Preston Smith (8 sacks) and Kenny Clark (7.5 sacks) will command plenty of attention.
And it’s not as if Wyatt wasn’t in a position to finish with more sacks last season.
He generated 48 pressures, but had 15 missed tackles. If he can increase those pressures and cut down on the misses, he could easily become a 10-sack player.
“His disruption numbers could explode in a new scheme in 2024,” writes Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. “Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 defensive front will allow Wyatt and others to be more aggressive and stay in attack mode. Don’t be surprised if Wyatt’s first step quickness makes him a terror in the new defensive front.”
If Wyatt can capitalize on his opportunities this season, Green Bay could wind up with one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.
"I hate when coaches say, 'Oh, he could've had three or four sacks' and you look at them like, 'Come on.' D-Wy missed a legitimate five sacks this year," former Packers DC Joe Barry said back in January. "He was very close to having a 10-sack year. It was great to see the way he finished. I think it's a testament to the kid. He shows up every day and grinds and works and it's paid off for him with the numbers."
