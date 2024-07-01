Underrated Defender Named Packers' Breakout Player of 2024

Devonte Wyatt finished year two with 48 QB pressures, 7 sacks (1/2 sacks are dumb), and a Pass Rush Win Rate of 16.1%.



In the '22 draft class of DL:



Pressures - 1st

Sacks - 1st

Pass Rush Win Rate - 1st



and he can get much, much better.