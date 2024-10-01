Umpire Assignment for Brewers vs. Mets Wild Card Game 1 Revealed
By Jovan Alford
After an exciting regular season that saw them win the NL Central, the Milwaukee Brewers will begin their postseason journey on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card against the New York Mets.
The Brewers dominated the season series over the Mets, winning five out of six games. These two teams just played each other to end the regular season, where the Brew Crew took two out of three.
The Brewers will look to set the tone in Game 1 with ace Freddy Peralta (11-9, 3.68 ERA) on the mound, who will be opposed by Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) for the Mets.
On Tuesday morning, the umpire assignments for Game 1 were revealed, along with the next two games of this wild card series. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the home plate umpire for Game 1 with Alex Tosi.
The first base umpire for Tuesday’s playoff game will be Chris Segal. Segal will be behind home plate for Game 2. Lastly, the second base ump will be Vic Carapazza, who will handle home plate duties in Game 3, if necessary.
As for Game 1’s home plate umpire, Tosi only has one postseason appearance on his resume and has called balls and strikes for two Brewers games this season. The last time the Brewers saw Tosi behind home plate was on July 26, when the Miami Marlins visited American Family Field.
The Brewers lost that game 6-2, but Tosi did a solid job behind the plate, according to Umpire Scorecard. Tosi’s overall accuracy was 95% and overall consistency was 94%. His called ball accuracy was pristine at 100%, while the called strike accuracy (83%) was below the average (88%).
Coincidentally, Peralta was on the mound for the Brew Crew. The right-handed pitcher struggled as he allowed six hits, five walks, three earned runs (2 HRs), and only recorded four strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.
Overall, Tosi has been 95.3 percent accurate in calling balls and strikes this season, which is tied for third-best among the 78 umpires to call 20-plus games. Therefore, if Peralta can pound the strike zone, it could give the Brewers a huge edge on the mound in Game 1.
More Brewers news and analysis: