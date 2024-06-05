Top 5 Packers With Most to Prove in 2024
2. Anders Carlson, Kicker
The Packers consistently expressed unwavering faith in rookie kicker Anders Carlson last season. They felt confident he'd follow the same trajectory as his brother and develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber player.
It seems that faith has already wavered, as they brought in not one, but two kickers for competition this offseason. Carlson will be challenged every single day and his job is certainly on the line.
He only made 27 of his 33 field goal attempts and 34 of his 39 extra-point attempts as a rookie. The worst part is his play seemed to decline as the season went on, not get stronger. It was one thing for a rebuilding team to have a rookie kicker still establishing himself.
However, the Packers have higher expectations in 2024 and can't afford a kicker who can't consistently put points on the board for them. Rich Bisaccia's protection can only go so far.
1. Jordan Love, Quarterback
Jordan Love is in a unique situation compared to everybody else on this list. He's proven he can play at a high level for an extended period of time, as he was arguably one of the best quarterbacks over the second half of the season.
However, he finds himself on this list because he plays the most important position in any professional sport: quarterback. The franchise's future literally rests on his shoulders, and it depends on whether he can continue to perform at the level he showed to finish the season or revert back to his early-season play.
The Packers completely believe he's the player who carried them to the postseason and took the San Francisco 49ers to the brink of elimination. He showed constant growth throughout the year and should only be better with a growing supporting cast around him. Still, we can't be completely sure until we see another season of sustained success.
