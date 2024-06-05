Top 5 Packers With Most to Prove in 2024
4. Quay Walker, Linebacker
As the first selection of the Packers' 2022 NFL Draft class, and one of two first-rounders, Quay Walker hasn't lived up to the hype of being the 22nd overall pick. Perhaps, the Packers are to blame for using that high of a pick on a non-premium position such as inside linebacker.
Walker possesses all of the athletic gifts it takes to succeed at the position. He can fly from sideline to sideline and beat a lot of running backs and most tight ends in foot race. He's also strong enough to fight through wanna-be blockers.
However, his play recognition and football intelligence have held him back. He's slow to diagnose plays, and as a result, he's often out of position, leaving his teammates to cover for him. It's time he begins proving his worth as a starting-caliber player on the Packers' defense and one of their leaders. If not, Green Bay could soon be looking for his replacement.