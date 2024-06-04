Top 5 Packers With the Brightest Futures in 2024
Xavier McKinney, Safety
Xavier McKinney is a game-changer brought in to strengthen the Packers’ secondary for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Known for his intelligence and versatility, McKinney excels in various roles—deep coverage, run support, and even blitzing. His ability to read plays and react swiftly makes him a critical piece to an underachieving Packers' defense.
McKinney’s playmaking skills are evident. His leadership on and off the field enhances the Packers' defense, setting a standard for younger players. McKinney's impact will be pivotal as he continues to integrate into the defense. He’s not just a safety; he’s a lynchpin to Jeff Hafley's scheme. And the best part is that he'll only be 25-years-old when the season begins despite being a key free agent signing. His best football is still ahead of him.
Rashan Gary, Defensive End
That's right, gone are the days where Rashan Gary was asked to split duties between pass rushing and dropping into coverage (hopefully). He is now a defensive end under Hafley's 4-3 scheme and is even list as a defensive lineman on the Packers' roster.
Gary, the 12th overall pick in 2019, is a force of nature on the Packers' defense. His relentless motor and explosive athleticism make him a cornerstone of their pass rush. His ability to disrupt offenses with speed and power is crucial, evidenced by his growing sack totals and consistent quarterback pressures.
After another year removed from his torn ACL, he should have regained the full strength and speed combination that made him a budding star. He was quiet over the second half of 2023, but can potentially turn things around in Hafley's new 4-3 alignment. As Gary looks to put last year behind him, his role in Green Bay’s pursuit of defensive dominance is clear. His future isn’t just bright; it’s blazing.
