Top 5 Milwaukee Bucks Trade Targets for 2024
4. Aaron Wiggins, Wing, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have an embarrassment of riches on their roster in the form of young, talented players. And there's more on the way with the number 12 overall pick in this year's draft and five first-rounders owed to them in 2025.
That could make someone like Wiggins, Andrew Wiggins's younger brother, expendable. He's seen his minutes per game decline in each of his three seasons as a pro but continues to show promise as a player. He's another wing who can defend multiple positions and would give the Bucks good size in their backcourt at 6 feet 6 inches.
He's demonstrated a solid outside shot over the last two years, but it has come on very small volume. His limited offensive game is likely okay for the Bucks, as they'll rely heavily on their Big Three on that end of the court. Wiggins has the ability to be a glue guy and address some of the key weaknesses the Bucks have.
He's making just under $2 million next season, making his salary number very attainable for the Bucks. The biggest question is what can Milwaukee send to Oklahoma City to make them say yes.
3. Davion Mitchell, Combo Guard, Sacramento Kings
Perhaps the second-best defender on this list, Davion Mitchell brings a bulldog mentality reminiscent of Jevon Carter and Patrick Beverley. Speaking of Beverley, the Bucks likely wouldn't acquire Mitchell if Bev returns. The two are too similar in their skill sets.
Mitchell would be a nice defensive addition to the backcourt alongside Lillard. He's been buried on the bench in Sacramento, but Milwaukee would offer him a path to more playing time. The biggest concern is that he's only 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, limiting his ability to defend bigger guards and wings--something the Bucks need.
He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $6.4 million in 2024-25. He'll then be a restricted free agent, allowing Milwaukee to retain his services beyond the one season. That could make him an attractive low-key option for the Bucks.