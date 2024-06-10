Top 5 Green Bay Packers Entering Contract Years In 2024
2. Kenny Clark, Defensive Tackle
Kenny Clark is the longest-tenured Packers player on the roster. He spent his entire nine-year career in Green Bay after being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
During that run, he's made three Pro Bowls, including in 2023, and is largely acknowledged as one of the better defensive linemen in the NFL. That led to him signing a four-year, $20 million extension in 2024 that will have him accounting for a $27.5 million cap hit this season.
Green Bay has restructured his contract a couple of times, meaning he will count $13.5 million against the Packers' cap next year, $5.5 million in 2026, and $2.8 million in 2027 as void years. It's unclear if Green Bay can do anything to avoid those void years at this point, but they'll still have to decide whether to re-sign him.
Clark will be 29-years-old next year and another long-term deal could be too risky for the Packers. However, it could be too good for them to pass up if he turns in another strong season.
1. Jordan Love, Quarterback
It seems like a contract extension between Jordan Love and the Packers is imminent. However, until it's signed and official, we're counting him as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 (because he is).
After an up-and-down start to his 2023 season, Love caught fire over the second half. He was arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over that span. He not only led the Packers back to the playoffs quicker than anyone expected, but he also led them to a postseason victory.
Love struggled against the San Francisco 49ers, but it was a great learning experience for him and the team. He's had all offseason to prepare after his first season as a starter, setting the stage for him to come back even better.
Entering 2024, it sure seems like the Packers did the unthinkable with Love--went back-to-back-to-back with excellent quarterbacks. This could be the beginning of another special run.