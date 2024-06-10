Top 5 Green Bay Packers Entering Contract Years In 2024
4. Josh Myers, Center
When Josh Myers was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he was immediately anointed as the Packers' starting center. He hasn't quite lived up to the hype his selection deserved, but he has been serviceable nonetheless.
He's a good communicator and leader in the middle of the offensive line. He can recognize blitzes and call them out, helping Jordan Love transition into a full-time starter. Unfortunately, his lack of athleticism holds him back, as he struggles to consistently stay in front of his man.
Green Bay will look for creative ways to challenge Myers, including allowing Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, and Jacob Monk to get some snaps at center. However, don't be surprised to see Myers prevail once again. This is probably a position the Packers can address through the draft or a cheap free agent signing next offseason.
3. Eric Stokes, Cornerback
Unlike the other players on this list, the Packers willingly entered 2024 with Eric Stokes in a contract year after they declined his fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
That move is the result of Stokes battling injuries over the last two years that limited him to a mere 12 games. That came after a very solid rookie campaign that had his arrow pointing straight up. Unfortunately, the NFL moves fast, and Stokes' career is now at a crossroads.
That crossroads he faces in 2024 will not only dictate what the rest of his Packers' career may or may not look like. It will also go a long way in determining his fate in the NFL. That's high stakes for someone who will be in the mix for the starting cornerback spot opposite Jaire Alexander.