Top 3 Positional Battles to Watch at Green Bay Packers Minicamp
1. Rasheed Walker vs Jordan Morgan, Left Tackle
The Packers love to collect versatile offensive linemen who can play multiple positions and move all over the line. Their 2024 first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, fits that bill perfectly. He played tackle in college and could be used there in the pros. However, some scouts think he's a better fit inside at guard.
Green Bay will use him all over the place during minicamp, as they begin to develop a better feel for his long-term future. That means Morgan will probably simultaneously challenge Sean Rhyan for the starting right guard position and Rasheed Walker at left tackle. Heck, the Packers could even explore moving Zach Tom from right tackle to center and putting Morgan at right tackle!
Although any of those scenarios are plausible, let's begin by watching how the rotation plays out at left tackle between Rasheed Walker and Morgan. Walker established himself in 2023 after David Bakhtiari went down with another season-ending injury. Without Bakhtiari on the roster, Walker will have every chance to prove he deserves to protect Jordan Love's blindside once again. But the job won't be handed to him--it will have to be earned.
