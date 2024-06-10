Top 3 Positional Battles to Watch at Green Bay Packers Minicamp
2. Javon Bullard vs Anthony Johnson Jr. vs Evan Williams, Safety
The Packers have a completely new situation at safety entering 2024 than they did in 2023. At this time last year, Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, and Jonathan Owens were the three primary players competing for playing time. Now, none of them are on the roster.
Instead, Xavier McKinney is locked into one of the starting jobs. He was Green Bay's prize free agent acquisition this offseason and will be on the field for every snap he can. Who plays opposite him is a puzzle that hasn't yet been solved.
Anthony Johnson Jr. had a decent rookie campaign after being selected in the seventh round last season. He played just over 300 snaps last year.
However, if he wants to build on that snap count, he will have stiffer competition. Green Bay secured Javon Bullard in the second round, Evan Williams in the fourth, and Kitan Oladapo in the fifth. Bullard projects to be the favorite to start opposit McKinney, but there's a lot of game left to be played. Let's see if someone can begin to separate themselves from the competition.