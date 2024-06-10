Top 3 Positional Battles to Watch at Green Bay Packers Minicamp
The Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp that runs from June 11-13th won't be short on individual player development, storylines, or intriguing positional battles.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has done a tremendous job building depth at competition at nearly every position. He hit home runs in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts, which have gone a long way in helping them become playoff contenders immediately following Aaron Rodgers' departure, and he hopes to have done so once again in 2024.
Looking across the depth chart, it was difficult to pick out just three positional battles to watch during minicamp. I could've gone in a number of directions including backup quarterback, backup running back, anywhere on the wide receiver depth chart, defensive line, linebacker or even long-snapper. However, I think these three will be the top positional battles to watch at minicamp.
3. Anders Carlson vs Greg Joseph, Kicker
Sorry, Jack Podlesny, but I think this is a two-man race for the Packers' kicking job. Greg Joseph certainly has the experience advantage, having played in the NFL for four seasons. However, he's mostly been an indoor kicker and will have a rude awakening trying to complete a full-time transition to Lambeau Field.
That's where the one year of experience Anders Carlson holds could be extremely valuable. After a turbulent rookie campaign, he now knows the unforgiving outdoors can hold as the months turn cold.
This battle may change as time passes (Green Bay may sign another kicker to join the fray). But for now, these two will have a lot of eyes on them. The Packers may have been able to ride with a rocky kicking situation during a re-loading year, but they can't afford the same if they want to be true Super Bowl contenders.