Surprise Guard Named Bucks' Top Trade Target in 2024
With Alex Caruso an unrealistic option, a surprising guard has been named the Bucks' top trade target.
No matter who you ask, you're going to find a common thread in what Milwaukee Bucks fans want their team to target on the trade market: on-ball defense.
Alex Caruso is the dream, but it's hard to imagine the Bucks being able to put together the best trade package the Chicago Bulls can find. If Caruso is on the block they're going to have no shortage of suitors.
That's why Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley highlights a surprise name as the Bucks' top trade target.
Bucks Trade Rumors: Delon Wright a Top Target?
Buckley highlights Washington Wizards veteran guard Delon Wright as the top trade target for Milwaukee. Wright's not a name that has been floated much in Bucks trade rumors, but it's easy to see why he'd be such a good fit.
The Bucks' biggest weakness is pretty obvious right now: on-ball defense in the backcourt. Damian Lillard is obviously a huge asset to the team, but he's not an on-ball stopper. And Cam Payne and Malik Beasley don't offer a whole lot more in that area.
But Delon Wright would transform what this defense can do.
Wright is a strong defender and would be a massive upgrade. FiveThirtyEight gave him a +3.5 grade in their defensive RAPTOR metric last season. For comparison, Beasley (-1.7), Payne (-1.4) and Lillard (-1.5) all graded out as negative defenders.
While Caruso was tops in the metric last season, Wright was tied for No. 8 among all players with 1,000-plus minutes played.
Wright won't create a ton of offense, but that's totally fine.
He’s pretty turnover-prone (14.2% turnover rate on the year, 12.9% career), but his role can be simplified in an offense that doesn't require him to spend much time with the ball in his hands, and his defensive impact would be well worth the slight hit the offense would take with Wright on the floor.
There's still plenty of time before the deadline, but Wright would be the kind of quiet addition that could make a massive impact down the stretch.