Shocking Damian Lillard-Giannis News Emerges From Bucks Media Day
It's been a busy start to the week for basketball as Monday marked NBA Media Day before 2024-25 training camps open on Oct. 1. Milwaukee Bucks fans have been waiting to hear from the franchise's management, coaches, and players ever since the team was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in Round 1 of the 2023-24 NBA playoffs.
One thing that Bucks fans were excited to hear about was any potential budding chemistry between superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. After injuries prevented the duo from sharing the floor as much as they would've liked last season, Antetokounmpo revealed in May that he planned to spend part of the summer with Lillard in Portland to improve their connection.
But much to Bucks fans' dismay, it appears as if everything didn't go as planned.
Bucks News: Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Didn't Work Out During Offseason
Antetokounmpo revealed on Monday that he didn't work out with Lillard at all this summer, according to Forbes' Evan Sidery. The eight-time NBA All-Star added that while he "often" spoke with Lillard on the phone, the duo never stepped foot onto a court together.
Based on how the 2023-24 NBA season unfolded, you can understand why Bucks fans are disappointed by this update.
After being acquired by the Bucks nearly a year ago, hopefully, Milwaukee supporters believed that a Lillard-Antetokounmpo combination would run a rampage through the Eastern Conference. Although the Bucks finished third in the conference with a 49-33 record, much was left to be desired considering the pair only played 65 games together.
Unfortunately, none of those outings happened during the postseason. Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' playoff run with a calf injury while Lillard was held to just four outings this spring due to an Achilles issue.
Lillard finished his first season in Milwaukee by averaging 25.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds with .424/.354/.920 shooting splits in 73 games. Meanwhile, Antetokoumpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 61.1% from the field across 73 of his own outings.
While each superstar's performance was far from the worst in the NBA, fans know that the All-NBA duo is capable of better results. Hopefully, spending the last year together has fostered enough chemistry to make up for the lack of offseason workouts together.
For now, it appears as if the Bucks are on the right path to bounce back from last season's disappointments. Antetokounmpo, Lillard, & Co. currently hold the eighth-best 2025 NBA Finals odds (+1300) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
