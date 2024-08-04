Recently Departed Ex-Packer Already Trash Talking Green Bay
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers received a ton of unexpected contributions from several players last season, which helped them make a late push in the second half of the 2023 campaign and get into the playoffs.
One of those players who stood out and made a huge contribution was veteran safety Jonathan Owens. The veteran defensive back joined the Packers in 2023 after spending the previous four seasons with the Houston Texans.
Owens had a solid season with the Packers, posting 84 combined tackles, three pass deflections, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown. Based on what he did in 2023, one would’ve thought Owens may return to Green Bay in the offseason.
However, that wasn’t the case as the former Packers safety shockingly signed a two-year deal in free agency with the Chicago Bears.
As you can imagine, Packers fans likely weren’t happy to see Owens switch sides in the spring and join one of their long-standing division rivals. Green Bay and Chicago won’t see each other until Week 11 of the 2024 season but after Owens’ comments at Bears’ training camp, Packers fans cannot wait for the first matchup.
After Sunday’s training camp practice, Owens was asked if he missed Green Bay. The veteran safety did not mince any words in his response, as he said, “Absolutely not.”
Packers fans on social media weren’t enthusiastic about Owens’ response but tried to take shots at Owens’ defensive metrics in pass coverage. As a matter of fact, one could make the case that without his great season in Green Bay, Owens likely wouldn’t land a two-year deal in the Windy City.
Nevertheless, if the Packers and Bears are battling for the top spot in the NFC North or playoff spot this season, their two matchups late in the season will be must-see TV.
