Re-Grading the Packers' Last 5 First-Round Picks
With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, it's a good time to look back at the Green Bay Packers' last five first-round picks.
By Jovan Alford
1. Jordan Love (R1, Pick 26, 2020 NFL Draft): B+
When Green Bay took Love in the first round, there were a lot of questions about what the team was thinking as they still had Aaron Rodgers and needed to give him weapons.
However, it looks like the Packers’ front office had good foresight as Love shined in his first year as a full-time starter and they have a young core of weapons that they drafted in 2022 and ‘23 to grow with him.
Love started the 2023 campaign slowly, but picked it up toward the end, which helped Green Bay punch its ticket into the playoffs. He completed 58.6% of his passes for 2,009 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions between Wks 1-10 (nine games).
However, the 25-year-old quarterback flipped the switch between Weeks 11-18, completing 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,150 yards, 18 touchdowns, and an interception.
Love will have to prove that what he did in the last eight games of the 2023 season wasn’t a fluke, but a potential sign of things to come. Luckily for him, he has chemistry with the wide receivers and tight ends and should continue to get better with more games and reps.
More Packers news and analysis: