Re-Grading the Packers' Last 5 First-Round Picks
With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, it's a good time to look back at the Green Bay Packers' last five first-round picks.
By Jovan Alford
2. Eric Stokes (R1, Pick 29, 2021 NFL Draft): D
Unlike his fellow Georgia teammates, Stokes hasn’t had it easy in the pros as he’s struggled to stay healthy over the last couple of seasons.
The 6-foot cornerback played well as a rookie in 2021, recording 55 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, and an interception. He also had a 49.5 completion percentage allowed on targets, a 71.3 pass rating allowed when targeted, and gave up three receiving touchdowns.
However, since his rookie campaign, Stokes hasn’t been able to replicate those numbers over the last two seasons. The former Georgia defensive back has played 12 games since 2022, including three games this past season.
In the last two seasons, Stokes’ pass rating allowed when targeted has increased to 123.5 and 145.3. He was hampered by a hamstring injury in 2023, which put him on injured reserve twice.
It’s hard to make the team, let alone make an impact if you are always injured. The Packers will hope Stokes can stay healthy this coming season. However, the Pack isn’t holding their breath, as we could see them take a cornerback in this year’s class.