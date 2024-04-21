Re-Grading the Packers' Last 5 First-Round Picks
With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, it's a good time to look back at the Green Bay Packers' last five first-round picks.
By Jovan Alford
3. Devonte Wyatt (R1, Pick 28, 2022 NFL Draft): C+
With the Packers’ second pick in the first round, they took another Georgia Bulldog defender in Wyatt.
The 6-foot-3, 304-pound defensive lineman didn’t play much as a rookie in 2022 (23% of defensive snaps), but still contributed 15 combined tackles, three quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks.
However, Wyatt took a sizable leap forward this past season, which is a good sign for Green Bay’s defensive line. He posted 36 combined tackles, 11 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. The former Georgia Bulldog was wreaking havoc in the backfield in 2023 and should be better this coming season.
With the Packers switching to a 4-3 base defense, it should allow Wyatt to play in the middle with Kenny Clark, which is a scary thought for opposing offenses, especially with Gary and Van Ness flying off the edge.