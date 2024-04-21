Re-Grading the Packers' Last 5 First-Round Picks
With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, it's a good time to look back at the Green Bay Packers' last five first-round picks.
By Jovan Alford
4. Quay Walker (R1, Pick 22, 2022 NFL Draft): B
Green Bay had two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and used both selections on the defensive side of the ball. With their first pick, the Packers took former Georgia LB Quay Walker.
The Packers immediately threw Walker into the fire as a rookie, which had its series of ups and downs but was solid overall. Walker produced 121 combined tackles, seven pass deflections, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks.
The former Georgia star also played well in pass coverage with a 53.3 completion percentage, a 63.6 pass rating allowed when targeted, and didn’t allow a receiving touchdown.
This past season, Walker struggled a bit in pass coverage as his completion percentage allowed on targets (74.1%) and pass rating allowed when targeted went up (93.2). The 23-year-old also gave up a receiving touchdown.
However, those stats shouldn’t take away from another stellar season from Walker, who had 118 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, three pass deflections, and 2.5 sacks. The former first-round pick will likely be leaned on more without De'Vondre Campbell, but he should be up for the challenge.