Re-Grading the Packers' Last 5 First-Round Picks
With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, it's a good time to look back at the Green Bay Packers' last five first-round picks.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have done a good job of drafting over the last couple of seasons, which helped to take a noticeable leap in 2023 with Jordan Love.
Many NFL fans did not envision Green Bay having success last season without Aaron Rodgers as Love, who was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was an unknown. However, Love did an excellent job silencing the doubters as the season progressed and looks to be the Packers' next franchise quarterback.
However, the former Nevada quarterback could not do it alone, as Green Bay’s defense stepped up, featuring a few first-rounders in Lukas Van Ness, Quay Walker, and Devonte Wyatt.
The Packers hope that whoever they draft in the first round this year can add to the foundation that has been laid. With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, it’s a good time to look back at the Packers’ last five first-round picks and see how things have gone to start their NFL careers.
5. Lukas Van Ness (R1, Pick 13, 2023 NFL Draft): C
The Packers took the former Iowa Hawkeyes defensive standout early in the draft because of the Aaron Rodgers trade.
With the Packers having Rashan Gary at outside linebacker, the expectations were low for Van Ness. That said, the former Iowa star played well when given the opportunity, recording 32 combined tackles, 10 quarterback hits, four sacks, and a pass deflection in 17 games.
Van Ness also played 33 percent of offensive and 24 percent of special teams snaps. With the Packers bringing in a new defensive coordinator (Jeff Hafley), it will be interesting to see if he can help Van Ness take his game to the next level. Hafley has been on record, saying that the defense will attack, which could mean big things for Gary, Van Ness, and Preston Smith.
That being said, we will give this selection a C as Van Ness outplayed Jets EDGE rusher Will McDonald, who only had nine total tackles and two sacks last season.