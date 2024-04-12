Ranking the Packers' 12 Worst Draft Picks of the Last Decade
Which draft picks have been the worst for the Packers over the last 10 years?
2. Jason Spriggs, OT (2nd round, 2016)
Luckily for the Green Bay Packers, they've been pretty good at drafting offensive linemen over the last decade. Drafting and developing, that is.
It wasn't the case for former second-round pick Jason Spriggs, however, a second-round pick who quickly became a low-level swing tackle option for teams. The Packers only got nine total starts out of Spriggs, who was the 48th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. You take a guy in the top 50 because you believe he can develop into a fixture of your starting lineup.
This was one of the biggest whiffs the Packers have had in the last 10 years.
1. Josh Jackson, CB (2nd round, 2018)
As a Hawkeye fan and fellow Josh Jackson enthusiast, I feel the Green Bay Packers' pain on this one. It pains me to say that Josh Jackson is the Packers' worst draft pick over the last 10 years, because his final season at Iowa was sensational.
Jackson was an All-American in 2017 at Iowa, picking off eight passes with multiple returned for touchdowns and 18 passes broken up. The former wide receiver looked like he was on a very good NFL trajectory as of his final year in Iowa City, but it didn't work out at all in Green Bay.
The 45th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft started just 15 games in three seasons for Green Bay, and in 49 career games has yet to pick off a single pass.
