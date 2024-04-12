Ranking the Packers' 12 Worst Draft Picks of the Last Decade
Which draft picks have been the worst for the Packers over the last 10 years?
6. Quinten Rollins, DB (2nd round, 2015)
The Green Bay Packers invested the 62nd overall pick in Quinten Rollins, a late riser in the 2015 NFL Draft process whose ball skills at the collegiate level undoubtedly played a role in his being drafted so high.
Those ball skills were apparent early on in Rollins's NFL career as he picked off a pair of passes as a rookie, but his time in the NFL was more lightning in a bottle than anything else. He played over 700 snaps in his second season, giving the Packers the best possible look at him in a full-time role. Despite having eight passes broken up and an interception, that would be the last time the Packers would give Rollins a full-time role in their defense.
After playing a minimal role in just six games of the 2017 season, Rollins was let go by the Packers and had to settle for tryouts and 90-man roster invitations.
5. Josiah Deguara, TE/FB (3rd round, 2020)
The Green Bay Packers thought they were getting one of the next best things at the tight end/fullback position when they landed Josiah Deguara out of Cincinnati in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Matt LaFleur undoubtedly saw the type of impact Kyle Juszczyk made for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers and felt like he could mold Deguara into that type of player for himself.
It never happened. Deguara is getting another shot in 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he never carved out even a significant part-time role in the Green Bay offense.