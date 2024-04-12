Ranking the Packers' 12 Worst Draft Picks of the Last Decade
Which draft picks have been the worst for the Packers over the last 10 years?
10. DeAngelo Yancey, WR (5th round, 2017)
When you talk about a complete whiff by the scouting department, this is about as big of a swing-and-miss as you can take. DeAngelo Yancey was only a 5th-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but his draft status almost doesn't matter at this point. He was cut by the Packers after spending his rookie year on their practice squad, and was out of the NFL less than two years later.
He never played a single snap in the NFL.
9. Khyri Thornton, DL (3rd round, 2014)
When the picks get higher, the stakes and pressure get a little higher. Khyri Thornton was picked in the 3rd round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the same class in which the Packers got Davante Adams. Hard to be upset about the third-round pick when the second-rounder is that good.
Thornton never played a snap for the Packers, and was off the roster by 2015. He resurfaced with the Detroit Lions where he did play for a handful of years as a rotational piece, but Thornton certainly never lived up to his billing as a third-round selection (85th overall).