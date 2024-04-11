Ranking the Packers' 12 Best Draft Picks of the Last Decade
Who are the best draft picks the Packers have made over the last decade?
4. Elgton Jenkins, OL (2nd round, 2019)
It doesn't matter where the Green Bay Packers have asked him to play -- Elgton Jenkins has been an absolute stud.
The former second-round pick has played everywhere on the offensive line, but he's got a home at the left guard position and is one of the NFL's best at that position. He's been named to the Pro Bowl twice and is entrenched as one of the Packers' best draft picks over the last decade.
3. Kenny Clark, DL (1st round, 2016)
Kenny Clark is arguably the most underrated, under-appreciated interior defensive lineman in the NFL today. He's a three-time Pro Bowl selection with 34 sacks and 71 QB hits to his name as an NFL player, but his impact has gone far beyond the box score.
Clark is one of the most consistently disruptive defensive linemen in the league and gets the job done both as a pass rusher and run defender. He's also consistently available. Clark has barely missed any time as an NFL player.
He's certainly lived up to his first-round billing, even if he's not properly recognized by pundits all the time.