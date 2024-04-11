Ranking the Packers' 12 Best Draft Picks of the Last Decade
Who are the best draft picks the Packers have made over the last decade?
6. Rashan Gary, EDGE (1st round, 2019)
Rashan Gary is the best EDGE player the Packers have drafted over the last decade, maybe more. Green Bay has had some studs come through to play off the edge, but nobody has been as good from the home-grown talent as the former first-round pick out of Michigan.
Gary has 31.5 career sacks and 76 career QB hits, but he's really been turning it up over the last three seasons. In that timeframe, he's got a whopping 96 total QB pressures including a career-best 47 in 2021. The arrow is pointing up for Gary, who could be a better player on his second NFL contract than he was on his rookie deal.
5. Aaron Jones, RB (5th round, 2017)
It's hard to ignore how awesome Aaron Jones's run with the Packers was, even if he's now playing for the enemy in Minnesota. In seven seasons with the Packers, Jones racked up 8,019 yards from scrimmage and a whopping 63 touchdowns. He averaged nine scores per season with Green Bay, and developed into a dynamic threat on all three downs.
Jones was always sharing the backfield in Green Bay, making his effectiveness per-touch all the more impressive.