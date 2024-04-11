Ranking the Packers' 12 Best Draft Picks of the Last Decade
Who are the best draft picks the Packers have made over the last decade?
8. Corey Linsley, C (5th round, 2014)
When you draft a guy in the 5th round and he ends up becoming an All-Pro? That guy deserves to be considered one of your best draft picks of the last decade, I would say.
Corey Linsley should still be playing today were it not for injuries, but he was tremendous as a member of the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after being named to back-to-back All-Pro teams. Linsley is just 32 years of age today but a heart issue could force him into medical retirement.
7. Jaire Alexander, CB (1st round, 2018)
Jaire Alexander is a bit of an enigma, but he's a really darn good football player. When he's at his best, Alexander is probably up there with the three or four other best cornerbacks in the game.
He's got 10 career interceptions and 63 career passes broken up, but more than just getting his hands on the ball, Alexander really shuts down his side of the field when he's healthy. He's allowed less than 60 percent of throws into his coverage to be completed in four of his six NFL seasons.