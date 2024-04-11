Ranking the Packers' 12 Best Draft Picks of the Last Decade
Who are the best draft picks the Packers have made over the last decade?
10. Zach Tom & Rasheed Walker, OL (4th and 7th rounds, 2022)
It wouldn't be fair to say the Packers "stumbled" into Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker in the 2022 NFL Draft, but kind of.
Both of these guys are Day 3 draft selections. Neither of these guys was overly "coveted" by NFL teams. The Packers landed Tom out of Wake Forest in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Walker out of Penn State in the 7th round. Walker, if anyone, was a bit of an afterthought for teams.
Now, heading into their third season, Tom and Walker are slated to start as the Packers' bookend offensive tackles, and they have earned that right with their on-field play through two NFL seasons. Not bad for a couple of Day 3 draft picks.
9. Jayden Reed, WR (2nd round, 2023)
This is the most recent draft selection to make the list, but Jayden Reed looks like one of the best draft picks the Packers have made in recent years. Reed finished 6th in the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2023 after racking up over 900 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns.
He can do it all, but perhaps his greatest asset is what he can do with the ball in space. He looks poised to be a dynamic weapon with a lot of increased usage in the offense going forward.