Ranking Packers Offseason Acquisitions via Draft and Free Agency
3. Javon Bullard, Round 2, Pick 58
Javon Bullard will likely be one of the Packers' starting safeties when the season begins, which is why he's the highest-ranked rookie on this list.
It will be fun to see how Hafley moves Bullard around the field. He can line up at either safety position and even play some nickel cornerback. That versatility is a theme with Green Bay's new safety room, making their formations and alignments unpredictable. Bullard will have to cover up for his lack of elite size, but he has the instincts to be around for a long time.
2. Josh Jacobs, Free Agency
Which Josh Jacobs are the Packers getting? Is it the 2022 version that was an All-Pro, or the 2023 one that fell off a cliff? Green Bay is betting on the former if the contract is any indication.
Jacobs will be Green Bay's new full-time starting running back and will be heavily involved in the running and passing games. The good news is Green Bay has a nice rotation at running back and a plethora of playmaking pass-catchers to ensure they don't overuse or over-rely on Jacobs.
1. Xavier McKinney, Free Agency
It's not very often that a team is able to sign a high-profile free agent who should have his best football ahead of him. But that's exactly what happened with Xavier McKinney, who is only 25 years old.
McKinney is at his best when he isn't penciled into one spot on the field. He can literally line up everywhere, wreaking havoc at all three levels. The Packers are hoping he adds a much-needed playmaking element to their defense.
