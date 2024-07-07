Ranking Packers Offseason Acquisitions via Draft and Free Agency
6. MarShawn Lloyd, Round 3, Pick 88
MarShawn Lloyd has his work cut out for him if he wants to make an impact on the Packers in 2024. He'll go head-to-head and toe-to-toe with veteran AJ Dillon, with the winner likely earning decent playing time behind Josh Jacobs and the loser being used sparingly on offense.
That battle will be determined in training camp and the preseason and will likely be decided at the last minute. That means Lloyd could be the biggest mover on this list, depending on the outcome.
5. Jordan Morgan, Round 1, Pick 25
Jordan Morgan is the perfect example of the type of offensive lineman the Packers love to target. He can theoretically play tackle or guard, allowing Green Bay to try him at different positions to see where he best fits.
That aligns perfectly with the versatility of guys like Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom, who Green Bay can mix and match across their starting unit. It's unclear if Morgan will even secure a starting gig at this point, but there are a couple of options for him to earn playing time.
4. Edgerrin Cooper, Round 2, Pick 45
It's unclear how many linebackers the Packers will use outside of their base defense, but Edgerrin Cooper will have the chance to prove he should be an every-down linebacker for Green Bay. Quay Walker is the only one slotted into that spot, but Cooper will challenge veteran Isaiah McDuffie for the right to get playing time in two linebacker formations.
Cooper, similar to Walker, is a very good athlete who can fly around the field. He can run sideline to sideline and chase down ball-carriers. Unfortunately, he has a tendency to overrun plays and get himself out of position. If he can minimize mistakes during his rookie season, he could rise a couple of spots in this ranking.