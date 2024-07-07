Ranking Packers Offseason Acquisitions via Draft and Free Agency
9. Andre Dillard, Free Agency
The Packers love to sport a deep and versatile offensive line. Free agent signing Andre Dillard, a former first-round pick, isn't necessarily versatile, but he does help the Packers add depth at offensive tackle.
Rasheed Walker is expected to start at left tackle, with Zach Tom and Jordan Morgan vying for the starting right tackle gig (if Tom "loses," he'll bump inside to right guard). That leaves Dillard on the outside looking in, but his number could be called in a pinch. Having a player with 59 career games and 19 career starts under his belt as a fourth offensive tackle is a luxury for the Packers.
8. Ty'Ron Hopper, Round 3, Pick 91
The Packers revamped its inside linebacker room this offseason. With a transition to a 4-3 scheme under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, the Packers needed to target new players with different skill sets. That meant De'Vondre Campbell was out, and two draft picks were in.
Ty'Ron Hopper was their second selection at the position. His impact in 2024 will most likely be felt on special teams, as he will probably need a couple of years to get a grasp on NFL defenses. However, he's a solid athlete who should be able to have a decent impact long-term.
7. Evan Williams, Round 4, Pick 111
Another position Green Bay remodeled was safety, as three players made this list (spoiler alert). Evan Williams, a safety out of Oregon, is first up.
Williams will contend for a starting spot in the Packers' secondary and will likely see significant playing time even if he loses out on the positional battle. He's on Green Bay's shortlist to start alongside Xavier McKinney.