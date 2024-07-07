Ranking Packers Offseason Acquisitions via Draft and Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers made a surprise playoff push last season and even upset the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild-Card round. Now, they look to build on an impressive roster.
The Packers were the youngest team in the NFL last season, thanks to back-to-back impressive draft classes. They followed that up by adding some key players in free agency who are still in the primes of their careers and added a whopping 11 players through the draft, one of the largest classes in the league.
Green Bay isn't satisfied with one playoff win in the post-Aaron Rodgers era and is banking on its new acquisitions to blend with its current players and take them to new heights. With that in mind, let's rank its top 10 additions, whether they were acquired via free agency or the draft.
10. Greg Joseph, Free Agency
Whether Greg Joseph actually makes the team or not will be determined in training camp and preseason. However, his impact will either be felt directly (by making the 53-man roster) or by pushing second-year kicker Anders Carlson to perform up to his potential.
Carlson had a roller-coaster rookie season that ended on a low point. He was inconsistent down the stretch, making Packers' fans nervous every time his number was called. Green Bay can't afford that in a season when they expect to contend for a Super Bowl.
Joseph hasn't exactly been a model of consistency himself, as he's bounced around the NFL. However, the Packers have taken a step in the right direction by simply adding competition for Carlson--something he went without for his entire rookie campaign.