Ranking the Green Bay Packers Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
How have the past 10 first-rounders done for the Packers?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Kenny Clark, DL, 2016
It's impressive when a team is used to winning as much as the Packers are yet they continue to hit home runs with late picks in Round 1. Kenny Clark was one of many players they took as the first round was in the home stretch. The UCLA product was the 27th overall selection and he's been a better selection than many players taken ahead of him.
While Jalen Ramsey, Joey Bosa, and Ronnie Stanley were all excellent picks in the top 10, the Packers landed a better player than nearly everyone from No. 9 and beyond. Clark was taken after Eli Apple, Karl Joseph, Darron Lee, Josh Doctson, Laquon Treadwell, and Paxton Lynch.
That's why the Packers remain a competetive team. They don't typicall have wild misses.
Clark, who stands 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds played in a rotation as a rookie but took over as the full-time starter in 2017. Lining up as the nose tackle, he had 4.5 sacks in 2017 then six in 2018 and 2019. He now enters his ninth season in the NFL with 123 appearances and 109 starts to his name. He's recorded 380 tackles, 34 sacks, 47 tackles for a loss, forced seven fumbles, and recovered six.
His job doesn't afford him much credit outside of Green Bay but Clark has made the Pro Bowl three times, including 2023 when he had 44 tackles and a career-high 7.5 sacks.