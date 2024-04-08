Ranking the Green Bay Packers Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
How have the past 10 first-rounders done for the Packers?
By Randy Gurzi
5. Devonte Wyatt, DL, 2022
Not long after taking Quay Walker, the Packers added one of his teammates at Georgia. With the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they brought in the 6-foot-3, 304-pound Wyatt who was a disruptive force during his four years in Athens.
Originally, Wyatt played for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and considered going pro in 2021. However, he hadn't had much starting experience with Georgia, so he returned for his redshirt senior season. That proved to be a smart decision as it pushed him into the first round.
With Green Bay, he spent his entire rookie season playing behind veteran Jarran Reed. He played in just 23 percent of the team's defensive snaps and finished with 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks. When Reed left in the offseason, Wyatt moved up the depth chart and while he was credited with just five starts, he did play in 50 percent of the defensive snaps.
That uptick in usage led to 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback pressures. Considering he plays defensive end in a 3-4 line, those numbers are very impressive.
Oftentimes, the pass rush in this style of defense comes solely from the outside linebackers. The job of the defensive end is typically to help slow down the run while also occupying blockers to allow the athletic pass-rushers to get the job done. Wyatt, who has more speed and agility than most 300-pound men, is able to do that while still putting pressure on the quarterback himself.