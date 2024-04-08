Ranking the Green Bay Packers Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
How have the past 10 first-rounders done for the Packers?
By Randy Gurzi
6. Quay Walker, LB, 2022
In 2022, Aaron Rodgers was in the midst of one of his many offseason tantrums. He was still blaming the entire Green Bay organization for not doing enough to help him. He flirted with the idea of leaving, especially after Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. When he finally did show up, everyone expected that to mean the Packers were ready to use their two picks in Round 1 to add weapons for Rodgers.
That's not what happened though.
Green Bay was on the clock at No. 22 and No. 28 and took Georgia defenders with each pick. First was linebacker Quay Walker, followed by defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt
Walker was an impressive athlete who stood 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds yet had sideline-to-sideline speed. During the scouting process, he put up a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash but also showed off his strength when he had 23 reps on the bench press.
Since being selected, Walker has been all over the field. He had 121 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a rookie. He also broke up seven passes and forced three fumbles. This past season, he missed three games but still had 118 tackles and even recorded his first-career pick-six. He's off to a solid start and still getting better.