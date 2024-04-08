Ranking the Green Bay Packers Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
How have the past 10 first-rounders done for the Packers?
By Randy Gurzi
9. Damarious Randall, DB, 2015
Damarious Randall was the first official safety taken in the 2015 NFL Draft at No. 30 overall (Byron Jones, a cornerback who moved to safety as a rookie, was taken at No. 27 by the Dallas Cowboys). The Arizona State product didn't stay at that position, however, as the Packers wanted to give him a shot at cornerback.
That's where he played for the entirety of his three seasons with the Packers — and he played well but struggled to stay healthy.
Randall was the third cornerback during his rookie campaign and made nine starts while appearing in 15 games. He finished with 58 tackles and proved to be a ball hawk with 14 pass defenses and three picks. He added another three interceptions in year two as well as nine pass breakups while playing in just 10 games due to a groin injury that required surgery.
Named the starter in 2017, Randall was again playing well and had 47 tackles with a career-high four interceptions. Again, his season was cut short as a knee injury sent him to the IR in late December. He was traded that offseason to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DeShone Kizer and a swap of fourth-round picks.
Randall excelled in his first season with Cleveland, where he was moved back to safety. That didn't last long as he fell out of favor there as well and was gone before 2020. Randall played just 10 games for the Seattle Seahawks that season and has been out of the league since.