Ranking the 20 Best Free-Agent Signings in Packers History
13. Andre Rison, Wide Receiver, 1996
When the Packers signed Andre Rison late in the 1996 season, it was a move born out of necessity and hope. The team needed a veteran wide receiver to bolster their passing attack after losing Robert Brooks to a season-ending injury.
Rison, a four-time Pro Bowler known for his playmaking ability and off-field antics, signed a short-term deal with the Packers. What followed was a brief but impactful stint that helped propel Green Bay to its first Super Bowl title in nearly three decades.
Rison’s arrival in Green Bay came with high expectations. Known for his speed and reliable hands, he quickly integrated into the Packers’ offense, catching 13 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in five regular-season games. However, it was in the playoffs where Rison made his mark. His chemistry with quarterback Brett Favre became evident as he made critical plays in each postseason game.
The pinnacle of Rison’s time with the Packers came in Super Bowl XXXI. On Green Bay’s second offensive play, Favre connected with Rison for a 54-yard touchdown, setting the tone for the Packers’ victory over the New England Patriots. Rison’s performance in the Super Bowl was a testament to his ability to rise to the occasion and deliver when it mattered most.
Although Rison’s time in Green Bay was short-lived—he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs the following season—his contributions were crucial to the Packers’ championship run. His veteran presence and big-play ability provided a much-needed boost to the offense at a critical time.