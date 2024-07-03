Ranking the 20 Best Free-Agent Signings in Packers History
14. Adrian Amos, Safety, 2019
Adrian Amos' arrival in Green Bay in 2019 marked a significant upgrade for the Packers’ secondary. Signed to a four-year, $36 million contract, Amos brought stability, versatility, and leadership to a defense that had been inconsistent in previous years. His signing was part of a larger effort by the Packers to revamp their defense, and Amos quickly became a cornerstone of that transformation.
Amos’ impact was immediate. In his first season with the Packers, he recorded 84 tackles, two interceptions, and eight passes defensed. His ability to play both safety positions and cover tight ends and running backs provided the Packers with the flexibility they needed in their defensive schemes. Amos’ football IQ and sound tackling made him a reliable presence on the back end, and his leadership helped elevate the play of those around him.
One of Amos’ defining moments came in his first game with the Packers, a Week 1 showdown against his former team, the Chicago Bears. Amos sealed the victory with a game-clinching interception in the end zone, instantly endearing himself to Packers fans. His knack for making big plays in crucial moments became a hallmark of his tenure in Green Bay.
Off the field, Amos has been a leader in the locker room and a positive influence in the community. His professionalism and work ethic set an example for younger players, and his presence was a steadying force for the defense.
The Packers have since moved on from Amos, but he had a solid, if unspectacular career in Green Bay.