Ranking the 20 Best Free-Agent Signings in Packers History
15. Billy Turner, Offensive Lineman, 2019
When the Packers signed Billy Turner in 2019, it was with the expectation that he would provide versatility and stability to the offensive line. Turner, who had previously played for the Denver Broncos, inked a four-year, $28 million contract with Green Bay. Over the next several seasons, Turner would prove to be a valuable and reliable member of the Packers’ offensive front.
Turner’s impact was immediate. In his first season with the Packers, he started all 16 games at right guard, providing consistency and durability. His ability to play multiple positions along the offensive line—guard and tackle—was crucial for a team that often dealt with injuries and shifting personnel. Turner’s versatility allowed the Packers to maintain a high level of play regardless of who was available.
One of Turner’s defining characteristics was his toughness. He played through various injuries and was a stabilizing presence on the line. His physicality and technique in both pass protection and run blocking made him a key component of the Packers’ offense, which consistently ranked among the best in the league.
Turner’s contributions were not limited to the regular season. In the playoffs, he provided critical protection for Aaron Rodgers, helping the Packers reach the NFC Championship Game in consecutive seasons. His ability to step up in high-pressure situations was invaluable, and his performance earned him the respect of teammates and coaches alike.
After the 2021 season, Turner was released in a cost-cutting move, but his impact on the Packers was significant. His versatility stood out above all else.