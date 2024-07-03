Ranking the 20 Best Free-Agent Signings in Packers History
1. Reggie White, Defensive End, 1993
When Reggie White signed with the Green Bay Packers in 1993, it wasn’t just a seismic shift for the franchise—it was a tectonic shift for the entire NFL.
White, arguably the most sought-after free agent in NFL history at the time, signed a four-year, $17 million contract. This deal made him the highest-paid defensive player in the league and sent a strong message: Green Bay was a serious contender again.
White’s impact on the Packers was immediate and profound. Nicknamed the "Minister of Defense," he brought a dominant presence to the defensive line, registering 68.5 sacks in his six seasons with the team. His leadership and relentless play were instrumental in transforming a historically mediocre defense into one of the league’s best. White was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons with the Packers and was a first-team All-Pro selection twice.
But beyond the stats, White’s arrival marked a cultural shift. His signing paved the way for other high-profile free agents to consider Green Bay as a destination, something that had been unthinkable for much of the franchise’s history. His presence was a cornerstone of the Packers' Super Bowl XXXI championship team, where his three sacks of Drew Bledsoe in the game underscored his Hall of Fame credentials.
White’s impact extended off the field as well. He was deeply involved in community work and became a beloved figure in Green Bay. His legacy with the Packers is immortalized in the form of his No. 92 jersey, which was retired by the team. Reggie White didn’t just sign a contract in 1993; he revitalized a franchise and helped restore the glory to Titletown.
