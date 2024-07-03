Ranking the 20 Best Free-Agent Signings in Packers History
2. Charles Woodson, Defensive Back, 2006
When Charles Woodson signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2006, it was a move met with skepticism. Injuries had plagued his final seasons with the Oakland Raiders, and many doubted if he could regain his All-Pro form.
The Packers took a calculated risk, inking Woodson to a seven-year, $52 million contract. This gamble paid off in spectacular fashion, as Woodson not only revived his career but also cemented his legacy as one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history.
Woodson’s impact was immediate. He brought a playmaking ability that the Packers' secondary had been sorely lacking. In his first season with the team, he led the NFL with eight interceptions, showcasing the ball-hawking skills that would become his trademark. Over his seven seasons in Green Bay, Woodson amassed 38 interceptions, nine of which he returned for touchdowns, setting a franchise record.
His versatility was crucial to the Packers’ defensive schemes. Whether playing cornerback, safety, or even as a nickel linebacker, Woodson’s football IQ and physicality allowed him to excel. His 2009 season was particularly memorable; he was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league in interceptions and defensive touchdowns.
The pinnacle of Woodson’s time in Green Bay came in the 2010 season. His leadership both on and off the field was pivotal during the Packers' Super Bowl XLV run. Although a broken collarbone forced him out of the game, his contributions throughout the season and in the playoffs were invaluable. The image of Woodson hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, arm in a sling, is etched in the memory of every Packers fan.
Woodson’s tenure with the Packers ended in 2013, but his legacy endured. He returned to Oakland for the final seasons of his career, but his impact in Green Bay was undeniable. He was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame and remains a beloved figure among fans.