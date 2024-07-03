Ranking the 20 Best Free-Agent Signings in Packers History
8. Frank Winters, Center, 1992
When the Packers signed Frank Winters in 1992, it was a move that would solidify the center position for over a decade. Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, inked a deal that would see him become a cornerstone of the Packers’ offensive line during one of the most successful periods in franchise history. His durability, leadership, and consistent play were key factors in the Packers’ resurgence in the 1990s.
Winters quickly became the anchor of the Packers’ offensive line. Known for his toughness and intelligence, he provided stability at the center position, starting 141 games over his 11 seasons with the team. His ability to read defenses and make line calls was instrumental in the success of the Packers’ offense, particularly in the development of Favre.
One of Winters’ defining traits was his durability. He missed only a handful of games during his tenure in Green Bay, providing a consistent and reliable presence on the line. His toughness and resilience earned him the nickname “Frankie Bag of Donuts,” a testament to his hard-nosed approach to the game.
The pinnacle of Winters’ career came in the 1996 season when he helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl XXXI victory. His performance in the playoffs and the Super Bowl was critical to the team’s success, and his leadership was invaluable during their championship run. Winters’ ability to protect Favre and open up running lanes for the Packers’ backs was a key factor in their offensive dominance.
After retiring in 2002, Winters was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute to his contributions to the team. His legacy in Green Bay is one of toughness, leadership, and consistent excellence. Winters’ time with the Packers exemplifies the importance of having a reliable and intelligent center anchoring the offensive line.