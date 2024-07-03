Ranking the 20 Best Free-Agent Signings in Packers History
10. De'Vondre Campbell, Inside Linebacker, 2021
When the Packers signed De’Vondre Campbell in 2021, it was a move that flew under the radar. Campbell, a versatile linebacker with experience in multiple defensive schemes, inked a one-year, $2 million contract with Green Bay. Over the next season, Campbell would prove to be one of the most impactful free agent signings in recent franchise history, earning All-Pro honors and solidifying the middle of the Packers’ defense.
Campbell’s impact was immediate and profound. In his first season with the Packers, he recorded 146 combined tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. His ability to read offenses, make plays in the run game, and cover tight ends and running backs transformed the Packers’ defense. Campbell’s presence in the middle of the field provided the stability and leadership the Packers had been lacking at the linebacker position.
One of Campbell’s defining traits was his versatility. He excelled in multiple roles, whether it was stopping the run, dropping into coverage, or rushing the passer. His football IQ and ability to diagnose plays quickly made him a valuable asset in defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme. Campbell’s consistency and reliability were crucial to the Packers’ defensive success throughout the season.
After his outstanding season, Campbell signed a long-term extension with the Packers, solidifying his place as a cornerstone of the defense. Unfortunately, he was unable to replicate his success and the two sides moved in different directions after the 2022 NFL season. Still, his impact on the team and his contributions to their success make him one of the best free agent signings in franchise history.